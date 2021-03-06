Reports | Manchester United eyeing move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba
Today at 8:52 PM
According to the Daily Express, Manchester United are considering a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba with the Burkina Faso international impressing those at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old has thrived over the last few years at the club and has been linked with a move away.
While Manchester United did have one of the better defensive records in the Premier League last season, things have changed this term. The Red Devils have already conceded 32 goals, which is four behind their entire tally from last season and there is concern surrounding the club. It has seen them linked with moves for some of Europe’s biggest defensive talents from Jonathan Tah to Milan Skrinar although no move has materialized.
Reports did indicate that the Red Devils’ top target was Dayot Upamecano but with the Frenchman signing for Bayern Munich, it has seen Manchester United look elsewhere. That has seen the Daily Express report that Edmond Tapsoba is their alternative choice with the Burkina Faso international impressing many over the last few years. His rise to the top has made the 22-year-old one to watch especially with defender thriving for Leverkusen.
But the young defender did sign a new contract recently and has been valued at around €50 million since that deal only expires in 2026. It has many at Leverkusen confident that they won’t lose the defender in the near future but he isn’t the only one on Manchester United’s radar. The report has further added that Leon Bailey is another target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. They aren’t the only ones with Bailey also linked with a move to Tottenham, AC Milan, and a few other sides.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.