Reports | Manchester United eyeing move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba

But the young defender did sign a new contract recently and has been valued at around €50 million since that deal only expires in 2026. It has many at Leverkusen confident that they won’t lose the defender in the near future but he isn’t the only one on Manchester United’s radar. The report has further added that Leon Bailey is another target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. They aren’t the only ones with Bailey also linked with a move to Tottenham, AC Milan, and a few other sides.