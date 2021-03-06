Loyalty from players is not something Liverpool have to worry about, claims Jurgen Klopp

It has seen fans and critics alike question whether Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be able to keep this squad intact especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The majority believes that Klopp won’t be able to do it but the German refuted that claim and admitted that “loyalty from players is not something” that they have to worry about. He further added that any player who wants to “leave us because we don’t play Champions League” is not welcome at the club.