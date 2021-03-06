Loyalty from players is not something Liverpool have to worry about, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:10 PM
In light of Liverpool’s struggles to finish in the top four, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his squad will remain intact even if the Reds miss out on Champions League qualification. The reigning champions have struggled for form over the last few months and sit four points behind fourth place.
After Liverpool lost to Chelsea, it meant that the Reds have lost five successive games at Anfield for the first time in their history and it has many fans concerned. That is especially since Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit in sixth place with them four points behind the Blues but a bigger concern is for the way they have been playing off late. While, the Reds did end a four game losing run in the league with a win over Sheffield United, their clash against Chelsea left much to be desired about.
It has seen fans and critics alike question whether Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be able to keep this squad intact especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The majority believes that Klopp won’t be able to do it but the German refuted that claim and admitted that “loyalty from players is not something” that they have to worry about. He further added that any player who wants to “leave us because we don’t play Champions League” is not welcome at the club.
"[Loyalty from players] is not something we have to worry about. I know that we have the loyalty of the players and it's not a situation where a player of this squad says next year we don't play Champions League so we have to leave. That will not happen, I know them enough to know that and it will not be an issue with new players," Klopp said, reported ESPN.
"We said it earlier, years back, if a player doesn't want to come to us because we don't play in the Champions League next year, I don't want him. If a player wants to leave us because we don't play Champions League, I don't want him. It's not a personal thing but you always need to find the right squad for the challenges you face and then you go for it. It's nothing that I worry about."
