ISL 2020-21 | We had more chances to score goals, admits Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that they chances to score more goals, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the first leg of the semi-final. While Igor Angulo and Saviour Gama scored for the ‘Gaurs’, Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall were in the target for Mumbai City FC.

With the playing style of both sides quite similar – play possessional football, the opening leg of the first semi-final promised to be a cliff-hanger and did live to the hype. In spite of having the lead twice during the game, FC Goa could not hold on to the lead against Mumbai City FC, with the match ending 2-2. The Islanders head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that they had chances to score more and was clearly not happy with the result.

"I don't think we were lucky because we had chances to score more goals and we need to be more clinical. We even had control of the game but we were playing against a team that is comfortable with the ball. But we had clear chances, more chances. I'm not happy. We had chances to score more goals," said Sergio Lobera, during the post-match press conference.

Igor Angulo drew first blood for FC Goa in the 20th minute via a spot-kick, but Hugo Boumous restored parity in the 38th. While Saviour Gama’s grass cutter game the ‘Gaurs’ the lead in the 59th minute once again, Mourtada Fall’s header a couple of minutes later meant the teams were sharing points from the fixture.

The Spanish manager informed that it was very difficult to pick the playing XI against FC Goa, with some of their main players missing out on the game. Even though Mandar Rao Desai was not playing in his normal position, the tactician feels that the Indian has done a good job in the game.

"It was difficult. I had very good players and a squad. Today I want to play more offensive because we are missing some important players. We want to take advantage of it. But next game we need to think about the first XI,” explained Lobera.

"The problem with (Mohamamd) Rakip is he is not 100 percent fit. He has an injury in a game. Big role for Mandar (Rao Desai) not to play in his original position against Ortiz. Happy with his performance," he added.

Mumbai City FC will play the second leg of the semi-final against FC Goa on March 8 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin.