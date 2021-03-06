Doesn’t interest or annoy me to hear names being linked with Barcelona, admits Ronald Koeman
Today at 8:12 PM
Ronald Koeman has confessed that despite rumours linking Xavi and even Pep Guardiola to the Barcelona job, it hasn’t affected him with his focus solely on helping the team thrive. The La Liga giants are in the process of appointing a new president and have been linked with new managerial choices.
Ever since Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down in October, Barcelona have been without a president and that has put Ronald Koeman’s future at the club up in the air. The Dutch manager signed for the La Liga giants over the summer and has done a relatively good job at the club but that hasn’t stopped various names being linked to the job. That includes Xavi Hernandez, Pep Guardiola and even Julian Naglesmann recently as Barcelona’s presidential elections inch closer.
The club and it’s members, however, will vote to elect a new president soon and that has seen the rumours over a brand new manager intensify ahead of the March 7th vote. But despite that, Koeman admitted that the rumours or reports don’t “interest me or annoy me” despite him hearing names like Xavi and Guardiola being thrown about. He further added that a club the size of Barcelona needs to have a president and he hopes that changes soon.
"People and the media are interested in putting names out there and creating controversy. The most important thing is for me to not get annoyed by it and to focus on preparing the team for the matches we have coming up. So, it doesn't interest me or annoy me when I hear names like Xavi and others [coming out in the media]," Koeman said, reported ESPN.
"Finally, a new president will be elected this weekend and he will make the decisions. We will talk. I am fed up with these types of questions and have been for a while now. Having a president at a club like Barcelona is so important because it's the biggest club in the world, so it's important for knowing the future -- whether that's dealing with my [future], the team or improving things."
