Bayern Munich’s current team is as good as Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, proclaims Jurgen Klinsmann

Their trophy haul combined with their consistent performances across all stages has seen many claim that this could be the best Bayern team in years. However, Jurgen Klinsmann has taken it one step further and revealed that this “squad has a lot of quality and also the right players” which makes it one of the best in the world. He further added that they can be compared to “the Barcelona team with Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol and Messi.” Which was lead by Pep Guardiola years ago.