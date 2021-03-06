Bayern Munich’s current team is as good as Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, proclaims Jurgen Klinsmann
Today at 8:19 PM
Ahead of Bayern Munich’s clash against Borussia Dortmund, Jurgen Klinsmann has revealed that in his opinion this Bayern side is as good as Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona team. The Bavarians lifted the treble last season and have already won the UEFA SuperCup and Club World Cup this season.
Few teams have been as impressive as Bayern Munich since the start of 2020 with the Bundesliga giants completely changing their tune. It saw them shake off a rough run of form to overcome RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund to the German top flight title. Not only that, Hansi Flick lead the club to the Champions League and the DFB Pokal to cap off their second treble of the decade. It’s a trophy haul that has seen many tout this Bayern side to be amongst the best the club have ever had.
Their trophy haul combined with their consistent performances across all stages has seen many claim that this could be the best Bayern team in years. However, Jurgen Klinsmann has taken it one step further and revealed that this “squad has a lot of quality and also the right players” which makes it one of the best in the world. He further added that they can be compared to “the Barcelona team with Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol and Messi.” Which was lead by Pep Guardiola years ago.
"The squad has a lot of quality and also the right players, One thing is to have great players and it is another thing to have a great team. It seems they have managed that in the last few years. At Bayern, every position is doubled with quality. If you can leave Coman and Sane on the bench, it is insane, it is quite something,” Klinsmann said, reported Goal.
"At the moment with (Hansi) Flick, they have a manager who knows all these puzzle pieces. He has the standing and the leverage with the players to put them in place when that is needed. Overall, the cultural drive they created over the years is admirable."
"Who can we compare them to? Maybe we can compare them to the Barcelona team with Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol and Messi. Right now, they seem unbeatable but only almost. Every team is beatable at one point," he added.
