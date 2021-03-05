ISL 2020-21 | Northeast Utnited FC bank on unbeaten streak against ATK-Mohun Bagan in playoffs

Every time the Highlanders have taken a lead, they have been impossible to beat. They took the lead on 13 occasions this season and won eight, shared points in the rest. Bagan work on similar lines. Having taken the lead 14 times, ATKMB have won 12 and drawn 2. Jamil is aware of the importance of scoring first. “We are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are a good side. Defensively strong and their attack is strong too. We have to be very careful as the first match is very important. It will be the toughest game of the league. So we will have to prepare well and we will have to be strong.” Jamil said.