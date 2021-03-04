ISL 2020-21 | Hope to come back next season much stronger, asserts Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC was righteously the surprise package in the 2020-21 Indian Super League, with them almost pulling off a semi-final berth with a young Indian contingent and an injury-stricken season. It was the stalemate against FC Goa last weekend that robbed them off a play-offs berth, where a win would have done the job. In spite of the jolt, Hyderabad FC manager Manuel Marquez admitted that it was a satisfying season and wishes to come back next year much stronger and with improved performances.