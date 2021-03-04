ISL 2020-21 | Hope to come back next season much stronger, asserts Manuel Marquez

Today at 1:47 PM
Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez admitted that he is looking forward to returning in the next season much stronger and with improved performances. The ‘Nizams’ ended the season at the fifth spot on the league, having collected 29 points from 20 matches, including six wins to their name.
Hyderabad FC was righteously the surprise package in the 2020-21 Indian Super League, with them almost pulling off a semi-final berth with a young Indian contingent and an injury-stricken season. It was the stalemate against FC Goa last weekend that robbed them off a play-offs berth, where a win would have done the job. In spite of the jolt, Hyderabad FC manager Manuel Marquez admitted that it was a satisfying season and wishes to come back next year much stronger and with improved performances.
“It has been a very satisfying season for all of us at HFC. Yes, we need to be more ambitious and look beyond the next game only. I hope to come back next season much stronger and with improved performances,” said Manuel Marquez, during a media interaction.
It was really encouraging to see players like Liston Colaca, Halicharan Narzary and Akash Mishra hog the limelight, unlike most teams where the foreigners receive the praise on most occasions. As a matter of fact, six players of the Hyderabad FC side were selected by Indian national coach Igor Stimac for the upcoming International matches against Oman and UAE, in Dubai, later this month.
“At the end of it all, six HFC players making it to the Indian camp makes all of us really proud. They are quality players deserving bigger exposure,” added Marquez.
