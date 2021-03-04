ISL 2020-21 | Coach made me feel special at ATK-Mohun Bagan, unlike Odisha FC days, reveals Marcelinho

ATK-Mohun Bagan forward Marcelinho admitted that the head coach Antonio Lopez Habas makes him feel very special, unlike his Odisha FC days, where he was questioned for everything he did. Having played six matches for the mariner's this season, the footballer has scored a couple of goals.

Marcelinho is by far one of the most successful foreigners in the history of the Indian Super League, having plied his trade in the circuit since 2016. After a quiet season with Hyderabad FC last season, the Brazillian was roped in by Odisha FC in the build-up to the 2020-21 ISL. But Stuart Baxter mostly benched him, while his move to ATK-Mohun Bagan on loan, midway through the season gave him the much-needed breathing space.

In the six matches he featured for the ‘Mariners’ in the season so far, the forward not only scored two goals, but also added much the needed intent in the final third. In a recent interaction with ISL, Marcelinho admitted that the head coach Antonio Lopez Habas makes him feel very special, unlike his Odisha FC days, where he was questioned for everything he did.

"In Odisha, everything I did, the coach questioned. I think, when the coach trusts a player, he leaves the player to do what he wants to do. Here, the coach makes me feel really special,” said Marcelinho.

"I think from the beginning, the coach was very confrontational. I told him I'm not too defensive and I'm not comfortable to play in this situation. So play me in a free role or in attack. But he took that in a confrontational way and he tried to remove me from the team."

His job for the season is not over yet, with ATK-Mohun Bagan set to play the double-legged semi-final clash against Northeast United FC on March 6 and March 6 respectively. For the time being, the South American is focused on winning his maiden title in India, with long-term aims taking a back-seat for the moment.

"I've never won a title in India. But I'm trying to focus on the moment. I try to focus on the quality to help my team my experience, set-pieces, movement. I do not think in the long term", informed Marcelinho.