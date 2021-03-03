We’re convinced it is right tactical approach with Andrea Pirlo, admits Fabio Paratici
Today at 6:40 PM
Juventus’ Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club believe in the way they are going with Andrea Pirlo and added that they will continue in that direction. The Old Lady have struggled to put their best foot forward this season but have lost only three league games.
Juventus’ struggles this season have been wide-spread with the Old Lady failing to live up to the mark but that has opened up the Serie A to a brand new title race. However, despite their failures, Andrea Pirlo’s side have only lost three league games all season but they still sit seven points league leaders Inter Milan. Not only that, a 2-1 loss to Porto means that Juventus have it all to do when the Liga Nos side visits Turin in March.
That has seen many claim that Andrea Pirlo is not the man to lead Juventus forward especially with the Italian legend struggling to get a consistent run of performances from the team. But despite the qualms and questions being asked, Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club’s board are confident in the “tactical approach” that Pirlo is leading them forward in. Not only that, the Juventus Chief Football Officer further added that they are convinced it is “the right one” and “will continue with it”.
“Andrea is someone who enjoys pressure, as we all did when playing football at a certain level. I think that is his state of mind at this moment. The team is trying to take a certain tactical approach, we are convinced it is the right one, and will continue with it,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.
“We’ve been here for 11 years and eras tend to last for 3-4 years, so we have already gone through different eras and continued to win. That is a huge achievement. We have now started another new path, we are well aware of the choices we have made, and we want to see it through.
“Logically, choices have to be placed in context with that moment, because a month, a year or two years later, things can change. We renovated the squad, changed the coach, and we are very happy with the path we have taken. We have players with quality throughout, although naturally any team would struggle when there are several players missing all in the same area," he added.
