We’re convinced it is right tactical approach with Andrea Pirlo, admits Fabio Paratici

That has seen many claim that Andrea Pirlo is not the man to lead Juventus forward especially with the Italian legend struggling to get a consistent run of performances from the team. But despite the qualms and questions being asked, Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club’s board are confident in the “tactical approach” that Pirlo is leading them forward in. Not only that, the Juventus Chief Football Officer further added that they are convinced it is “the right one” and “will continue with it”.