Manchester United have to be realistic and responsible in transfer window, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite Manchester United chasing after a league title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asserted that they will be cautious and responsible in the transfer market and with their finances. The Red Devils currently sit fifteen points behind Manchester City in the title race with City favourites to lift it.

While Manchester City are looking set to land a third league title in four years, Manchester United are still playing catch up although the Red Devils are still in the title race. They sit fifteen points behind Pep Guardiola’s men but have a game in hand although, with twelve games left in the season, the Cityzens are the bookies favourite for the trophy.

That has seen many fans claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need an injection of cash and new players to help fuel their title hopes going forward. While that might prove to be easier said than done especially in a pandemic year, it has seen Solskjaer admit that his side are going to act “realistic and responsible in” the way they splash the cash over the summer. He further added that the club has several areas they need to improve upon and need to “look at the whole picture”.

"It's definitely affecting everyone in football the pandemic. Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well. We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch. There are improvements on the training ground, stadium -- we have to look at the whole picture," Solskjaer told a news conference, reported ESPN.

“Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It's just the real world now. It has changed. I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes."

ESPN has reported, however, that Manchester United are set to back their manager over the summer to make the necessary adjustments to his squad. But in a season affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, reports indicated that United’s finances, like other clubs, have been hit hard. But despite that, Solskjaer added that they are “always looking to improve our squad” and will look at every possible avenue to do so.

"You can look at it in different ways. We have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities for. All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it's no different for other clubs than for us. We're always looking to improve our squad, of course we are. We're always looking at better players, of course we are,” he added.