Lazio v Torino abandoned after Torino banned from travelling over COVID-19 outbreak

The Partenopei failed to turn up for an away game against Juventus and were handed a 3-0 loss as well but that was overturned on an appeal with a rearranged fixture scheduled. Torino, however, have a bigger problem, as they haven’t played since the 19th of February but they are scheduled to play on Sunday against Crotone. It saw Torino's president Urbano Cairo confirm that the club are going to appeal the decision but he hit out at the Serie A's integrity and their decision to not postpone the game.