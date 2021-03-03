Juventus confirm permanent signing of USMNT star Weston McKennie for €18.5 million

Not a lot was expected from Weston McKennie when Juventus signed the American from Schalke 04 despite the midfielder’s obvious talent. The 22-year-old had shined for the Royal Blues despite their struggles and became a key cog under David Wagner in his first at the club. But with the financial effects of the coronavirus hitting Schalke hard, they were forced to let the young American leave on loan to Juventus.

However, the 22-year-old has proved to be a star for Andrea Pirlo ’s side with only Cristiano Ronaldo , Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata netting more league goals than him. That combined with McKennie’s seamless transition to Italian football has seen Juventus confirm that they have activated the €18.5 million clause to sign him permanently. The Old Lady further confirmed the fee could rise by €6.5 million depending on various clauses and add-ons with McKennie signing a contract until June 2025.

“He has 31 appearances, four goals and a trophy (the Italian Super Cup) to his name already this season. Weston McKennie's adventure with the Juventus shirt started very well and, as they say, the numbers don't lie. Wes has proven to be a very important resource for Coach Pirlo, having already put his signature on important performances and goals," the statement on Juventus' official website reads.

"It's impossible not to think about his goal against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, or the one in the Derby della Mole - his first in the black and white jersey. It's also important to note that he is also the youngest midfielder in this league with at least four goals, as well as the best American scorer in Serie A history.