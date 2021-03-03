Jack Grealish needs to leave Aston Villa to prove that he is top player, proclaims Paul Scholes

While Jack Grealish proved many critics wrong by almost singlehandedly keeping Aston Villa up in the 2019/20 season with 14 goal contributions, the 25-year-old has hit new levels this season. That has been partly because Dean Smith has surrounded the Villa captain with more support but Grealish has already contributed to 18 goals in just 22 league appearances. It has seen many tout the Englishman to a PFA player of the year award for this season with links to some of Europe’s best sides.