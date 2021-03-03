Jack Grealish needs to leave Aston Villa to prove that he is top player, proclaims Paul Scholes
Today at 7:00 PM
In light of rumours over a PFA award for Jack Grealish, Paul Scholes believes that the Aston Villa captain needs to leave Villa Park to prove to the world that he is a top player. The 25-year-old has spent the entirety of his career at Aston Villa but has been linked with a move away recently.
While Jack Grealish proved many critics wrong by almost singlehandedly keeping Aston Villa up in the 2019/20 season with 14 goal contributions, the 25-year-old has hit new levels this season. That has been partly because Dean Smith has surrounded the Villa captain with more support but Grealish has already contributed to 18 goals in just 22 league appearances. It has seen many tout the Englishman to a PFA player of the year award for this season with links to some of Europe’s best sides.
However, while the rumours and reports haven’t stopped, Grealish has made no decision about leaving Villa Park in the near future. But, in a recent interview, Paul Scholes believes that the 25-year-old needs to leave Aston Villa in order to prove that he is “a top player”. The Manchester United legend further added that the Villa captain needs to “get out now to a club that needs to win every week” as he can showcase his talents at a bigger level.
"Don’t get me wrong, I love the player, but if he was doing this at Man United, Liverpool, City, one of the top clubs, then he’d be up there, he’d possibly be top three. There is no pressure on Villa. If he is at a top club then he needs to win every week. He needs to leave Villa to prove that [he is a top player],” Scholes said, reported Goal.
"Jack Grealish is probably the same [as Paolo Di Canio]. It is all about him at Aston Villa. He needs to get out now to a club that need to win every week, there is pressure to deliver trophies. He is capable of doing it, but there will always be a doubt until you do it."
