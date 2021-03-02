Thought Thiago would have been more suited to Manchester United’s team, admits Paul Scholes

"The way Liverpool play with the three in midfield, I don’t think he has great legs about him, so that central role would suit him down to the ground. Once you are in a wider position in the three, it’s very difficult to get around the pitch because he’s not that type of player. He just needs to be sat in the middle. Controlling things, bringing players into play and that’s what he’s good at – I just wonder if this way of playing that Liverpool play is suited to his style of football.