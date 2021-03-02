Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane next summer

Long considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, the last year or so has seen Raphael Varane struggle to hit his best form. Injuries combined with various other issues have seen the Frenchman struggle to put his best foot forward but things have started to change over the last few months with Varane finding his best form. It has seen the Frenchman linked with a move to some of Europe’s best sides although Manchester United are his top suitor.