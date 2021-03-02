Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane next summer
Today at 9:44 PM
According to the Daily Express, Manchester United are considering a summer move for long-term defensive target Raphael Varane with the Red Devils confident they can convince the defender. The 27-year-old has thrived for the Los Blancos winning four Champions League trophies since he signed.
Long considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, the last year or so has seen Raphael Varane struggle to hit his best form. Injuries combined with various other issues have seen the Frenchman struggle to put his best foot forward but things have started to change over the last few months with Varane finding his best form. It has seen the Frenchman linked with a move to some of Europe’s best sides although Manchester United are his top suitor.
The Red Devils have been chasing after Varane since the day he was born but Real Madrid’s refusal to let their best defender leave has seen a move fall short. But with the Frenchman in the final seventeen months of his current deal with the club, it has opened the door to a United move. That has seen the Daily Express report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are considering a move next summer especially since Varane could be available for £50 million.
However, reports have indicated that Real Madrid will be sticking to their £70 million price tag especially given the absence of available top-class center-backs in Europe. But even that wouldn’t matter for the Red Devils who shelled out a world record £80 million for Harry Maguire. Yet, with reports about a new contract floating about and Paris Saint-Germain’s interest, it does make any move even more complicated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Raphael Varane
- Harry Maguire
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Ligue 1
- Real Madrid
- Manchester United
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.