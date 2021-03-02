Manchester City can always do better, that is our target, asserts Pep Guardiola
Despite Manchester City’s incredible run of form, Pep Guardiola has asserted that his side can do better and should always strive to do better especially given the competition below them. The Cityzens are currently on a twenty game winning run and have not lost a single game in three months.
Ever since Tottenham and Jose Mourinho walked away with a 2-0 victory, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have sorted out their problems and thrived across all competitions. The Cityzens haven’t lost a single game since that loss to Spurs in November with them currently on a 20-game winning run that spreads across all competitions. That includes thirteen in the Premier League with no team successful in their mission to stop the Cityzens.
That has allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to fly to a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a further 19 separating them and Liverpool. Yet |Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side can and should do better because “that is the target”. He added that there are areas they can improve because only when “every individual player” improves, will the team improve.
"Always we can do better, that is the target. Especially in the areas of the performance of the individuals we can improve. Every player can improve. When every individual player can improve, the team will improve,” Guardiola said, reported ESPN.
Their winning run combined with a staunch defense has seen City fly to the top of the table with them slowly but steadily increasing the gap week by week. However, that has also seen many concede the title to Manchester City but Guardiola believes his side could still collapse. He added that there are still a lot of games left in the season and nobody is out until it is over.
"The champion is Liverpool, we are not. To do it we still have to win eight, nine or 10 games and it's a lot of games. There are incredible teams who struggle for four or five games to win games. It can happen to us too. Last season it happened. At the beginning of the season it happened. We were unable to win three games in a row in the first two months. That's why,” he added.
