ISL 2020-21 | Indian coaches are as capable as foreigners, claims Khalid Jamil

Today at 3:09 PM
Northeast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil admitted that Indian coaches are as capable as foreign managers, with him guiding Northeast United FC to their best-ever finish in the ISL ever, this season. The ‘Highlanders’ are set to lock horns with ATK-Mohun Bagan in the double-legged semi-finals.
Northeast United FC were slowly drifting away from the championship race midway through the league, which also saw their head coach Gerard Nus being sacked after a string of poor performances. Veteran manager on the Indian circuit – Khalid Jamil was appointed as the interim coach for the rest of the season. Little did the management know what was in store for them.
Ever since Khalid was at the helm of affairs, the ‘Highlanders’ are unbeaten in the 2020-21 ISL, having won six matches and shared points in the other three matches, claiming 21 points to guide the Northeast United FC to the play-offs and also their best-ever finish in the Indian Super League.
While all the Indian Super League franchises have heavily backed foreign coaches to turn their fortunes, this is the first instance where an Indian coach has steered a side to the semi-finals on his own merit (barring a few matches). It was recently that the former I-League winning manager admitted that Indians as capable as their foreign counterparts.’
“Indian coaches getting a chance depends on their (club management's) wish and what they expect from the coach. In my case, coaching NorthEast United FC is a pleasure. I am happy to have got the chance (to prove my worth). The players also did their part, I give full credit to my players for the team’s success,” said Khalid Jamil, during an interview with Sportstar.
“Indian coaches are as capable (as others). If any coach is given the confidence by the management, results can happen because then it is up to the person to deliver,” added the manager.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.