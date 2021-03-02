ISL 2020-21 | Congratulations Mumbai City FC for the well-deserved league win, says Pep Guardiola

After a shaky past few matches, Mumbai City FC needed a win against ATK-Mohun Bagan in the last game of the group stage to finish at the top of the league table and qualify for the AFC Champions League . Sergio Lobera’s men were right on their money as they inflicted a 2-0 win over the mariners via strikes from Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

This is Mumbai City FC’s best finish in the history of the Indian Super League , with them seeing a considerable change after the (CFG) City Football Group acquired 65% of their shares in 2019. English giants Manchester City FC, also part of the CFG, congratulated the Indian club on social media after the ‘Islaneders’ claimed the coveted AFC Champions League spot.

“It’s part of this family, the City Football Group. Now comes the playoff. Hopefully, they can do it well as well. So, congratulations for all people, manager (Sergio) Lobera, especially the players. Big congratulations. Every league is tricky and when you win, it’s well deserved,” said Manchester City FC coach, Pep Guardiola .

The collaboration was the first such instance where a major European club had acquired a majority stake in an Indian club. It saw the club recruit some of the most expensive foreign players in the ISL and also secure the services of Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera. The Mumbai-based club are set to play their double-legged semi-finals against FC Goa on March 5 and March 8 respectively.