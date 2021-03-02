Inter Miami aspire to attract players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, proclaims David Beckham
In light of rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the MLS, David Beckham has confessed that that is his goal, to try and attract players like the duo to Inter Miami. The MLS side have already made a big splash with players like Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi signing for them.
Despite a summer of being heavily linked with a move away, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have remained where they are although the duo are reportedly considering their future. While Messi’s contract at Barcelona enters it’s final five months, Ronaldo is in the final eighteen months of his deal with Juventus. But that hasn’t stopped the duo from being linked with moves away especially amidst serious interest from the MLS.
Neither player has rejected the move completely and it has buoyed David Beckham with the former England captain looking to sign both men for his Inter Miami side. The MLS team have already scooped up both Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain over the last year or so but are looking at bigger moves in the future. That was confirmed by Beckham who admitted that signing Ronaldo and Messi is what they “aspire to bring to our club.”
“Without a doubt, those are the type of players (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) that we aspire to bring to our club. I think that the fans would really appreciate that. But, as owners, we want players here that are driven, that want to win, and that's our priority,” Beckham said, reported Goal.
“With Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo, these are players that we feel add to the glitz and the glamour of what the club is. Going forward, we also want to bring other players in if we have the opportunity to bring some great names in, you obviously mentioned Leo and Cristiano.
“They've been at the top of their game for the last 15 years because of hard work. Sir Alex Ferguson was a master at it. He didn't always bring in the best player in the world. He didn't always bring in the top player. He bought the right player for the club. And I think that that's the one thing that I take into our club, is the player has to be right," he added.
