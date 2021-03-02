FA confirm £2.8m pledge towards United Kingdom and Irish bid for 2030 World Cup

In a joint statement, the English Football association confirmed Boris Johnson’s £2.8 million pledge towards a potential joint United Kingdom and Irish bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. This comes despite the fact that the UK raised £19 million for the 2018 World Cup and failed with their bid.

With the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar and the 2026 World Cup being held across North America, the bid for the 2030 World Cup has already started. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation were the first to submit their bid with a joint bid submitted by the Argentine Football Association and the Uruguayan Football Association the second. The third, however, has been submitted by the Football Association of England which has now received a major boost.

In a recent interview, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has revealed that the UK government will reportedly pledge £2.8 million to help kick-start England’s process. The UK Prime Minister revealed that they are “very very keen to bring football home in 2030” as he believes “it is the right place”. He further added that it would be “an absolutely wonderful thing for the country” with them looking to see a “bonanza of football” in the near future.

"We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it's the right place. It's the home of football, it's the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country. We want to see a bonanza of football in the years ahead," Johnson said, reported the BBC.

While the formal bidding process won’t begin until 2022, there are concerns about England submitting a fresh bid after their failure for the 2018 tournament. That saw them shell out £19 million but the bid was knocked out in the first round of voting. However, this will be a joint bid with the English FA joined by Scottish FA, Football Association of Wales, Irish FA and Football Association of Ireland. A joint statement, released on Monday, read that they are delighted at the support from the UK government.

"The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to supporting a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup. The FAs will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally opens the process in 2022.

"Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to Fifa and the wider global football community."

