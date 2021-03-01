Revolt caused great unrest within Schalke 04’s dressing room, admits Christian Gross
Today at 7:26 PM
Former Schalke 04 manager Christian Gross, who was sacked recently, has revealed that the revolt/uprising at the club caused a lot of problems and great unrest within the dressing room. This comes after reports indicated that several first-team members revolted against Gross’ methods.
While Christian Gross won’t go down in Schalke’s history as their greatest ever manager, the Swiss coach will go down as the man who stopped the club’s losing run. The Bundesliga giants were looking at equalling Tasmania Berlin’s record of 31 games without a win but fell just one short in the end with Gross leading the Royal Blues to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim. But that is the only victory that the club have had with them losing eight out of 11 games across all competitions.
However, recent reports have indicated that members of the club’s first-team have revolted against Gross’ methods which have seen Schalke part ways with the coach. He isn’t the only one who lost his job with his assistant, Rainer Widmayer, sporting director Jochen Schneider and team co-ordinator Sascha Riether also relieved of their duties. But Gross revealed that the "revolt naturally caused great unrest" and it saw him, amongst many others, lose their job.
"This report of the revolt, of the uprising or whatever, naturally caused great unrest. I talked to [Schalke sporting director] Jochen Schneider on Saturday morning - he told me explicitly that there was no player with him,” Gross said, reported Goal.
"And I also addressed the players directly and said that they should come to me directly if they have problems. It can be the case that you don't like my face, that you don't like me. But then you have to say it openly, no problem."
