While Christian Gross won’t go down in Schalke’s history as their greatest ever manager, the Swiss coach will go down as the man who stopped the club’s losing run. The Bundesliga giants were looking at equalling Tasmania Berlin’s record of 31 games without a win but fell just one short in the end with Gross leading the Royal Blues to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim. But that is the only victory that the club have had with them losing eight out of 11 games across all competitions.