Reports | Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Chelsea still keen on a move for David Alaba
Today at 7:48 PM
Despite Real Madrid’s interest, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Chelsea are still very keen on a move for David Alaba. The 28-year-old has confirmed that he won’t be signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich and will be leaving at the end of the season.
While Fabrizio Romano and various other reports indicated that Real Madrid and David Alaba have already come to a pre-contract agreement, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Instead, the Austrian has revealed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich after thirteen long years at the club for a new challenge. However, Alaba further added that he has not made a decision on his future but reports have indicated that the Austrian is leaning towards a move to Spain.
But in a recent interview, Fabrizio Romano has reported that despite all that, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool are still looking into the possibility of signing Alaba. The transfer expert further revealed that the trio are refusing to give up on the move especially given Alaba’s versatility and his experience at the highest level combined with the lack of a transfer fee.
While his injury history is a concern for all three clubs, and his other suitors, the Austrian’s transformation into a centre-back has turned his career around. That could prove a massive problem for Bayern Munich but the Bavarians have gotten around that with a move for Dayot Upamecano. Romano further reported that Real Madrid isn’t concerned about the competition as they believe they’ve got the move in the bag.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- David Alaba
- Dayot Upamecano
- Bundesliga
- La Liga
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Bayern Munich
- Real Madrid
- Paris Saint Germain
- Liverpool Fc
- Chelsea
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.