Reports | Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu arrested over Barca-gate controversy

With the Barcelona presidential elections just around the corner, it has seen many fans and critics excited to see who replaces Josep Maria Bartomeu after he resigned last year. However, reports from Goal and ESPN have revealed that the former Barcelona president has been arrested after a fresh raid on the Camp Nou offices. The reports have further revealed that Bartomeu isn’t the only one with his adviser Jaume Masferrer, the club's CEO Oscar Grau and head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti also arrested.