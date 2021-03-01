Plenty of people have written Liverpool off and that’s fine, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:18 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that despite many writing off Liverpool’s chances of making it into the top four at the end of the season, he believes his side are in an exciting place. The Reds have struggled over the last few months and only ended a four game losing run in the league on Sunday.
Despite Liverpool winning just two out of their last eleven league games, few expected rock-bottom Sheffield United to prove a big problem for the Reds. But that’s exactly what happened, with Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive first-half performance keeping the scoreline level. However, things changed in the second half as Jurgen Klopp’s men found their groove and three goals, including one own goal, allowed Liverpool to end a four-game losing run.
Not only that, with Chelsea and West Ham dropping points over the weekend, it allowed the reigning Champions to cut the gap in the race for the top four to just two points. That has seen Jurgen Klopp admit that while “plenty of people have written” them off, this team is still going exciting places. The Liverpool boss further added that his side “have to win football games” if they want to finish amongst the top four.
"Plenty of people have written us off. That's fine. With all the problems we have had we're still around the exciting places. This was about us showing we're still there. We play Chelsea on Thursday, we have to show it again. We have to win football games, we know that. There's no way into the Champions League without results," Klopp said, reported the BBC.
