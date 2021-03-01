ISL 2020-21 | Working with City Football Group is the best thing to have happened, admits Sergio Lobera

The onus was on the Mumbai City FC players to claim three points and finish at the pole position on the league table, while ATK-Mohun Bagan needed just a draw for the same. In spite of Hugo Boumous’ absence, Sergio Lobera’s men owned the game, eventually winning by a 2-0 margin with strikes from Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche. With the win, the ‘Islanders’ also claimed the lone AFC Champions League berth.

Mumbai City FC went through a face-lift when 65% of their stakes acquired by the City Football Group (CFG) back in 2019. That saw heavy foreign recruitments into the side, along with the likes of Spanish head coach Sergio Lobera from FC Goa . With the tactician guiding the team to their best-ever finish in the ISL; he admitted that being a coach with the City Football Group was the best thing that ever happened.

"I am very happy because Mumbai City and City Football Group (CFG) gave us all everything and now is the moment to enjoy and analyse the things we achieved. I think my players deserved to win this trophy and finally, hopefully, we can achieve another one," said Sergio Lobera, after Sunday’s win.

"We have a big challenge. When I came here, I knew this is a big project. We have done everything to achieve our target and finally, we are champions. It is amazing for us and the club. Working as a coach with the City Football Group is the best thing to have happened. There are a lot of people with knowledge behind us to achieve our targets. It means a lot and playing in the AFC Champions League is a big thing for us,” added the manager.