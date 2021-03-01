ISL 2020-21 | Not concerned about unbeaten streak, aiming for ISL glory, asserts Juan Ferrando

A draw was enough for FC Goa to qualify for the semi-finals as the fourth-placed side, while Hyderabad FC had to win the game for a similar prize. A hard-fought battle at the Fatorda Stadium, on Sunday evening, produced no goals, as the ‘Gaurs’ extended their unbeaten streak to a record 13 matches, with the previous loss coming on December 19, 2020, against Chennaiyin FC. But, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is not thinking about the record, else he is focused on creating a new one – claiming the ISL title.