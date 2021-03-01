ISL 2020-21 | Not concerned about unbeaten streak, aiming for ISL glory, asserts Juan Ferrando

Today at 2:28 PM
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando assured that he is not thinking about the 13-match unbeaten record that they’ve created, else he eying a new record – winning the ISL trophy. The ‘Gaurs’ will face league shield winners Mumbai City FC in the two-legged semi-finals on March 5 and March 8 respectively.
A draw was enough for FC Goa to qualify for the semi-finals as the fourth-placed side, while Hyderabad FC had to win the game for a similar prize. A hard-fought battle at the Fatorda Stadium, on Sunday evening, produced no goals, as the ‘Gaurs’ extended their unbeaten streak to a record 13 matches, with the previous loss coming on December 19, 2020, against Chennaiyin FC. But, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is not thinking about the record, else he is focused on creating a new one – claiming the ISL title.
"The records are not important to me. I am happy that Goa are in the playoffs. I am happy about this point. We controlled the space in a lot of games. A new record should be us winning the trophy,” said Juan Ferrando, after the goalless match.
Hyderabad FC have played high-pressing football throughout the season, so it was a major concern for FC Goa ahead of the game. But, Juan Ferrando’s men did enough to keep their opponents at bay, even though it was quite difficult, as per the manager.
“It was a very difficult game. They (Hyderabad FC) are a good team with good players. They control the spaces. Today it was difficult to control emotions. All the players know what happens after 90 minutes. In the end, in this case, I am happy about the point. But in the attack, I am very disappointed. We lost a lot of easy passes. In defence, I am happy,” admitted the FC Goa boss.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.