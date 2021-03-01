 user tracker image
    ISL 2020-21 | Mumbai City face FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in the play-offs

    The final of the 2020-21 ISL will be played on March 13 at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa

    ISL

    Press Release

    Today at 1:23 PM

    Mumbai City FC claimed the League Winners Shield with a win over ATK-Mohun Bagan last Sunday evening and will now play against FC Goa in the double-legged semi-finals and March 5 and March 8 respectively. On the other hand, Bagan will lock-horns with Northeast United on March 6 and March 9.

    Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Sunday announced the semi-final fixtures for Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will battle it out to reach the League Final scheduled on Saturday, March 13.

    Hero ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the League stage will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.

    All Playoff games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV.

    Hero ISL 2020-21 Playoff fixtures:

    Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

    Saturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

    Monday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

    Tuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

    Saturday, March 13 – TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

