ISL 2020-21 | Mumbai City face FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in the play-offs

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Sunday announced the semi-final fixtures for Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will battle it out to reach the League Final scheduled on Saturday, March 13. Hero ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the League stage will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC. All Playoff games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV. Hero ISL 2020-21 Playoff fixtures: Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda Saturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, Bambolim Monday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, Bambolim Tuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda Saturday, March 13 – TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda