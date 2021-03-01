Don’t think Real Madrid have the financial means to sign Mohamed Salah, admits Ramon Calderon

But, Salah’s recent comments about him open to a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona has opened the floodgates with links to both clubs in recent weeks. Yet, Ramon Calderon believes that despite the Los Blancos’ interest in the former AS Roma star, they don’t have the money or the “financial means” to try and sign Salah. The former Real Madrid president further added that Liverpool would let the 28-year-old leave for a lot of money and that isn’t what Real Madrid need.