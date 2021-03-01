Don’t think Real Madrid have the financial means to sign Mohamed Salah, admits Ramon Calderon
Today at 7:01 PM
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has revealed that he doesn’t believe the Los Blancos have the financial means to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the near future. The Egyptian forward is said to be one of the best in the world with him currently the Premier League’s top scorer.
Few players have impressed the world as much as Mohamed Salah has over the last few years with the 28-year-old thriving at Liverpool. The forward has averaged nearly 19 goals a season since he signed for Liverpool with him hitting double figures over the last six years of his career. That combined with Salah’s influence and importance for Jurgen Klopp’s side has seen the Egyptian become of the best players in the world.
But, Salah’s recent comments about him open to a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona has opened the floodgates with links to both clubs in recent weeks. Yet, Ramon Calderon believes that despite the Los Blancos’ interest in the former AS Roma star, they don’t have the money or the “financial means” to try and sign Salah. The former Real Madrid president further added that Liverpool would let the 28-year-old leave for a lot of money and that isn’t what Real Madrid need.
“He is a great player and a goalscorer. He helped Liverpool by giving his best, but I don’t think they will let him go. It is expected that, if they were to think about it, they would only let him go for a lot of money,” Calderon said, reported Goal.
“Salah is wanted, of course, by Real Madrid, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money and, if that deal were to be completed, it would be crucial. Salah is a great player with fantastic potential, and any club wishes to acquire such talents, but for Real Madrid I do not think they have the financial means to sign Salah."
