Reports | Rafa Benitez to be appointed as the new Everton manager

Although the number of managers who can replace the influence of Carlo Ancelotti is limited, Benitez has been deemed to be the best option. Other candidates like Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes has also been in consideration but those options have gone cold since Moyes has a contract with West Ham United and Nuno is the front runner to become the new Spurs manager. Although the appointment is not kindly taken to by the Everton fans, the board believes Rafa Benitez would be successful in changing opinions soon.