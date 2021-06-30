Reports | Rafa Benitez to be appointed as the new Everton manager
Today at 7:28 PM
Rafael Benítez will be confirmed as Everton’s new manager after finalising terms on a three-year contract at Goodison Park. The former Liverpool manager will be installed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement after personal terms were agreed with Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s majority shareholder
Rafa Benitez will be back in management in the Premier League since departing as Newcastle manager in 2019. Mostly known for his heroics as the successful Liverpool manager, Benítez will be the most controversial managerial appointment in Everton’s history. Having won the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool, the blue half of Merseyside is split over the decision of appointing the manager who refers to Everton as “a small club” after a Merseyside derby in 2007.
Although the number of managers who can replace the influence of Carlo Ancelotti is limited, Benitez has been deemed to be the best option. Other candidates like Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes has also been in consideration but those options have gone cold since Moyes has a contract with West Ham United and Nuno is the front runner to become the new Spurs manager. Although the appointment is not kindly taken to by the Everton fans, the board believes Rafa Benitez would be successful in changing opinions soon.
