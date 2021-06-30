Had been written off in the group stage, but England is not done yet, asserts Declan Rice
Today at 7:31 PM
Declan Rice has backed England’s scintillating performances against Germany as stupendous enough to silence the doubters and critics following a 2-0 win. The Three Lions had received plenty of criticism after the group stage, despite winning two and drawing one of their three games.
England have successfully rewritten their history and their chances in the Euros after registering a solid team performance against Germany. Although they have received severe criticism for their defensive set-up and conservative style of play, they managed to withhold and adapt to the pressure of facing Germany and turning up with convincing results thus banishing the ghosts of Euro pasts.
Although England again struggled to generate many chances against Germany on Tuesday, the introduction of Jack Grealish proved to be the ultimate game-changer. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were clinical when it counted to seal a spot in the last eight and set up a Quater final clash against Ukraine.
"It's incredible, a lot of people had written us off in the group stage. Complaints about the performances, not scoring enough but we want to put people wrong, with a full house everyone had the fire in the belly to one, knock Germany out and two, progress in the tournament. Maturity comes in, you have had a yellow card and you have to stay composed and focused. Raheem Sterling is proving so many people wrong, scoring so many goals. Harry Kane is made for the big occasions, scored the goal that put the game to bed," Rice said, reported by Goal.
”It’s a magnificent moment for myself, the team, the fans. It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone in this country so to put smiles back on faces, at home and here in the stadium, is to enjoy a great moment, a feeling. We’re not done with it yet, though, because we’ve got another big game on Saturday.”
