Had been written off in the group stage, but England is not done yet, asserts Declan Rice

"It's incredible, a lot of people had written us off in the group stage. Complaints about the performances, not scoring enough but we want to put people wrong, with a full house everyone had the fire in the belly to one, knock Germany out and two, progress in the tournament. Maturity comes in, you have had a yellow card and you have to stay composed and focused. Raheem Sterling is proving so many people wrong, scoring so many goals. Harry Kane is made for the big occasions, scored the goal that put the game to bed," Rice said, reported by Goal.