2022 World Cup in Qatar is a gamechanger for fans and players, admits Cafu

Cafu has shared his positive affirmations about the upcoming World Cup in 2022 claiming it to be one of the best and biggest yet. Cafu who has played in Asia feels the continent’s second World Cup next year in Qatar will be special. The host nation has grand plans for the tournament and all the venues are world-class with technological features like the Advanced Cooling Tech and more installed.

With the provision for state of the art facilities, functions and features, Cafu believes Qatar will put a new spin on the experience of watching the World Cup and it will surely be a treat for those who have already booked their tickets for the upcoming event.

“Qatar has changed a lot since my last visit before the pandemic. Every year the country progresses at such a fast rate that it is like visiting a new city or country. The infrastructure (for the World Cup) is now 95 per cent complete so they are almost ready for next year’s World Cup that I believe will be one of the greatest in history,” the Qatar Legacy Ambassador told the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC). I am very impressed by the way Qatar has dedicated themselves to ensuring this is an amazing tournament, Cafu said, reported by Goal.

“At Qatar 2022 you will have an entire World Cup compacted into a small area. You will have all the venues, fan zones and facilities in one place with just a short distance to travel between any two venues. For example, the longest distance between stadiums is just 75km so fans will be able to watch two or maybe even three live games in a single day. This is wonderful for the fans, but it is also great for the players. With less travel, the players won’t be as tired as they can get more rest between games which should hopefully result in better performances on the pitch and less injuries.”