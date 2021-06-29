No-one talks about 'you made this mistake', in a team effort, admits Didier Deschamps

"The whole group is united in the dressing room. No one talks about 'you made this mistake' or 'you made that mistake.' Kylian knows his responsibility. Of course, Kylian, even if he didn’t score a goal, he was decisive in many actions that we had, then he took the responsibility to take this penalty and no one is really angry with him. I talked to the players, we know the strength of this squad, of this team, we had many magnificent moments together today.