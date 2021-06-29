Fernandinho signs a one-year contract extension with Manchester City
Today at 6:48 PM
Fernandinho will remain at Manchester City next season after signing a one-year contract extension with the Premier League champions. The veteran midfielder was linked with moves back to Brazil but he says he has unfinished business at the Etihad Stadium after agreeing on a new deal.
Fernandinho’s contract extension with Manchester City comes at a time when the 36-year-old's current contract was set to run out at the end of the month but Pep Guardiola has handed him a fresh deal after he maintained his importance to the side. Having spent almost nine years at the Etihad Stadium since a move from Shakhtar Donetsk, the veteran midfielder has been an important cog in City’s title-winning campaigns.
Fernandinho’s contract extension is seen as an important move at the Etihad Stadium. Popular for his leadership qualities and his influence on the younger players, Manchester City believe it will help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for.
“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet. And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for. In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year. If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there," Fernandinho said, reported by Goal.
