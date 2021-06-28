Think it’s positive pressure on France as they are favourites to lift Euro 2020, admits Robert Pires

Having won the 2018 World Cup three years ago, many have expected France to thrive at the Euro 2020 with Didier Deschamps’ side walking into the tournament as outright favourites. That has come as no surprise, however, especially given the depth of talent that the French have but they’ve struggled to live up to the billing. While they did beat Germany, back to back draws against both Portugal and Hungary have upset many fans and it has seen France drop down as a favourite.