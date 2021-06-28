Think it’s positive pressure on France as they are favourites to lift Euro 2020, admits Robert Pires
Today at 5:07 PM
France legend Robert Pires believes that all the pressure surrounding Les Blues is positive pressure because of their favourite tag at the Euro 2020 with many expecting them to win. Didier Deschamps side have had an average tournament so far with two draws and a win in their group stages.
Having won the 2018 World Cup three years ago, many have expected France to thrive at the Euro 2020 with Didier Deschamps’ side walking into the tournament as outright favourites. That has come as no surprise, however, especially given the depth of talent that the French have but they’ve struggled to live up to the billing. While they did beat Germany, back to back draws against both Portugal and Hungary have upset many fans and it has seen France drop down as a favourite.
However, a comparatively easier tie against Switzerland in the round of 16 has many fans and critics hoping that Les Blues’ put their best foot forward with Robert Pires amongst them. Pires believes that the pressure surrounding the French side at the tournament is nothing beyond positive pressure and something that any good team has. The 1998 World Cup winner also added that he is hoping for a France v Spain clash because of how complicated the game could be.
"I think it is positive pressure. France are in the favourite position but there are many teams with good ability. We saw the Italian team. Many people are criticising Spain and I think that they have a good level and quality. It would mean that both teams are doing well. They are going to fight for the final and for the cup," Pires said, reported Goal.
"I don't know what will happen but hopefully there will be [a France v Spain match]. Spain has very good players for me and every time that we play with Spain we know that it is very complicated. In Euro 2000 it was very difficult because on the field there was very good quality, and hopefully we will meet with Spain".
