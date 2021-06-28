Think England's clash with Germany will be duel of equals and we’re excited for it, claims Kai Havertz
Today at 5:09 PM
Germany attacker Kai Havertz believes that their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against England will be a battle between two sides on equal standings with them all excited for the game. The Germans will travel to Wembley to face Gareth Southgate’s side after they finished second in Group F.
Despite finishing at the top of Group D without conceding a single goal, England were still pitted against Germany, who finished second in Group F. It has proved to be a mammoth tie in the past with the duo challenging each other on more than one occasion, at a big stage, in the past. However, even with many labelling England as favourites despite Germany’s success in the group stages, nobody knows how this game could pan out.
Yet, that hasn’t stopped people from praising both teams with Kai Havertz going a step further as he admitted that the English side are loaded with some of the best in the world. The German attacker also believes that the game between the two historic giants will be a “duel of equals” as they’re both got players at their very best in different positions.
"It's a special game for me. I know some players, I've lived in London for a year, but generally, I approach the game like any other. It's going to be a big game for us and we're going to do everything we can to come out on top. They're loaded with some of the best players in the world," Havertz told a pre-match press conference.
"Of course they still have some room for improvement, but offensively they have great individual quality. On the other hand, I think it will be a duel of equals. We are all very excited and focused on the game."
