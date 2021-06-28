Reports | Sergio Ramos evaluating approaches from Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich
Today at 8:13 PM
According to ESPN, Sergio Ramos has had approaches made from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich but the Spaniard is assessing his options before he decides. The 35-year-old will leave Real Madrid at the end of June on a free-transfer after spending 15 years with the club.
Few expected Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid especially after reports indicated that the Los Blancos had handed the defender a new contract. However, that wasn’t the case with the defender revealing that Real Madrid back-tracked on any contract offer for him. It saw things progress rapidly with the club confirming that the 35-year-old is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a free-transfer once his contract expires on June 30th.
But that is the only thing that has been confirmed despite the Spaniard being heavily linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides. However, ESPN has reported that while Ramos has received offers from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, the Spaniard is currently assessing the deals before he makes a decision. The report has indicated that all three sides are overly keen on the move for the veteran defender with City offering a two year contract.
However, while neither PSG or Bayern Munich are looking at a potential defender, the fact that Ramos could be available for free is a move that would be considered a market opportunity. Bayern believes he would be the right man to replace both David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, with the duo leaving on free-transfers at the end of June.
