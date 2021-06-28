Reports | Liverpool considering move for Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman
Today at 5:08 PM
According to German outlet Sport1, Liverpool are looking at a potential move for Kingsley Coman with the French forward reportedly looking for a new challenge. The 25-year-old has spent the last six years with Bayern Munich and has won everything with them including the Champions League.
With only two years left on his contract, reports have indicated that Kingsley Coman is considering leaving Bayern Munich, with the forward looking for a new challenge. The 25-year-old has spent the last six years with the club, including a two-year loan spell, and has won everything possible. That includes the Champions League, six Bundesliga titles, three German cups and a few other trophies along the way.
However, with game time coming only sparingly, it has reportedly concerned Coman, who made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, and the forward is looking for a move away. That has piqued Liverpool’s interest with Sport1 reporting that the Premier League side are considering a move for the Frenchman. But with Bayern reportedly setting a €50 million asking price for Coman, it would force Liverpool to sell a few players first before making any move.
But the Anfield side are keen on a move as they believe that Coman is an upgrade over current option Divock Origi and the 25-year-old’s experience across three of Europe’s top leagues would be a valuable asset. Not only that, the fact that Coman enjoyed his best season as a footballer last term with 8 goals and 15 assists across all competitions has impressed Liverpool.
