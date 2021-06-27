To write off Germany after round of 16 qualification would be crazy, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:08 PM
In light of several questions about Germany, Jurgen Klopp believes that it would be crazy to write off the German side despite their issues against both France and Hungary. Joachim Low’s side qualified for the knockout stages with a 2-2 draw against Hungary on the final matchday of the group stages.
With Germany walking into Euro 2020 as one of the least secure international giants, few expected them to ease through the group stages, especially with France and Portugal place in the same group. But while things nearly didn’t go according to plan for Joachim Low and his team, they managed to sneak through courtesy of a big win over Portugal and a tough 2-2 draw against Hungary.
But many questions still remain hanging about Germany and their capability to play confident and good football on their day under Low despite a plethora of good players. Yet, despite all that, Jurgen Klopp believes that it would be crazy to write off Die Mannschaft now especially after they played well against both France and Portugal. The Liverpool boss put down the draw to Hungary as a one off game and believes that England need to be prepared for Germany’s best performance.
"To write off Germany now, it would be crazy. We played well against France, Portugal we dominated like hardly any other opponent in recent years. We struggled against Hungary, yes. But nothing more happened. Sometimes as a team you need such a game. And now we're going to make a real go of it on Tuesday, " Klopp told BILD.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Joachim Low
- Jurgen Klopp
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Germany Football Team
- England Football Team
- Hungary Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.