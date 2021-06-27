Reports | Manchester City add Chelsea’s Reece James to summer transfer shortlist
Today at 7:33 PM
According to the Athletic, Manchester City are considering a move for Reece James with the Chelsea full-back on their shortlist of players the club would like to sign. The full-back had an excellent season with the Blues and has enjoyed a meteoric rise with the club over the last few years.
Given the fact that Reece James spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Wigan Athletic in the Championship, few would have pegged the defender to be lifiting the Champions League two years later. But that is exactly what has happened with James playing a key role for Chelsea as the Blues’ stormed into the Champions League final, beating Manchester City to lift the trophy. That combined with James’ performances over the years saw him make the cut for England’s Euro 2020 squad.
But with Chelsea reportedly keen on a move for Achraf Hakimi, it has many fans concerned that it could see Reece James choose to move on especially amidst reported interest. The Athletic has reported that Manchester City have added the 21-year-old to their shortlist with Pep Guardiola overly keen on signing James. The report has indicated that his performance over the course of the last season and his versatility has impressed Guardiola, with James capable of playing in midfield and center-back.
However, with Hakimi still on the market, City reportedly believe that they could get a move for James done despite the fact that Chelsea are unwilling to sell their academy graduate. The Blues, however, are still keen on Hakimi and believe they can convince Inter Milan to sell to them instead of Paris Saint-Germain which could pave a way for James to leave for the Etihad.
