Reports | Manchester City add Chelsea’s Reece James to summer transfer shortlist

But with Chelsea reportedly keen on a move for Achraf Hakimi, it has many fans concerned that it could see Reece James choose to move on especially amidst reported interest. The Athletic has reported that Manchester City have added the 21-year-old to their shortlist with Pep Guardiola overly keen on signing James. The report has indicated that his performance over the course of the last season and his versatility has impressed Guardiola, with James capable of playing in midfield and center-back.