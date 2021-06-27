Reports | AC Milan looking into move for Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard

Despite impressing for Sampdoria in his debut season with the club, few expected Mikkel Damsgaard to blow up the way he has at the tournament. But Christian Eriksen’s unfortunate injury has opened up space for someone to impress and Damsgaard has taken his chance. The 20-year-old has proven to be one of the bright young things lighting up the tournament with tons expected out of the Dane and has already managed to contribute to two goals in three appearances but his consistent performances has impressed many.