Reports | AC Milan looking into move for Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard
Today at 9:07 PM
According to Calciomercato, Mikkel Damsgaard’s performances at Euro 2020 have impressed AC Milan with the Rossoneri looking into a potential move for the 20-year-old. The young Danish winger has done well for the side and has contributed to two goals in three appearances at the tournament.
Despite impressing for Sampdoria in his debut season with the club, few expected Mikkel Damsgaard to blow up the way he has at the tournament. But Christian Eriksen’s unfortunate injury has opened up space for someone to impress and Damsgaard has taken his chance. The 20-year-old has proven to be one of the bright young things lighting up the tournament with tons expected out of the Dane and has already managed to contribute to two goals in three appearances but his consistent performances has impressed many.
However, it seems AC Milan are the first to actually consider a move with Calciomercato reporting that the Rossoneri believe Damsgaard could be the man to replace Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turkish attacker has switched Milan sides, with a free-agent move to Inter Milan, and it has left a space open for a new player to fill the hole. But the Dane's performances at Euro 2020 has seen more than a few clubs consider a potential move for the attacker and reports indicate that Sampdoria are open to selling.
However, that is only if any potential suitor meets Mikkel Damsgaard’s €35 million price-tag with the club unwilling to sell the young Dane for anything less. That could complicate any move for the fact that Milan play Champions League football next season has helped ease any financial restrictions on the club with them also linked to several other players.
