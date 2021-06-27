Croatia’s Ivan Perisic to miss Spain clash after positive COVID-19 test
Today at 6:59 PM
In a statement, Croatia have confirmed that Ivan Perisic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now miss their Euro 2020 round of 16 game against Spain. The 32-year-old has been in fine fettle during the tournament with two goals and has played every game for Croatia.
After a tough season with Inter Milan, where Perisic made only 32 appearances, few expected the 32-year-old to play a key role for Croatia at Euro 2020. That is despite the winger lifting the Serie A title with the Milan giants, contributing to 9 goals in the process. However, Perisic has proven everyone wrong with two goals and an assist to his name in the group stages. He has been a key man for Zlatko Dalic’s side with them qualifying for the round of 16 at the tournament.
However, Perisic will be forced to sit out their next game after reports emerged that the forward had tested positive for COVID-19. That has been confirmed via an official statement and it further revealed that no other member has tested positive for the virus. The statement also confirms that Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation, thus missing out on a key game against Spain.
“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus,” reads the statement on Croatia’s official website.
“Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team. All other players, staff and delegation members tested negative.
“National team will be travelling from Pula on Sunday 27 June with a charter flight to Copenhagen, where it plays a round-of-16 match of the UEFA EURO 2020 against Spain on Monday.”
HNS medical staff has demonstrated that the national team has respected all measures and protocols during EURO 2020, and the relevant epidemiological authorities have confirmed that no one except the test-positive Ivan Perišić needs to be isolated.— HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 27, 2021
