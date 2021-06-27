Croatia’s Ivan Perisic to miss Spain clash after positive COVID-19 test

After a tough season with Inter Milan, where Perisic made only 32 appearances, few expected the 32-year-old to play a key role for Croatia at Euro 2020. That is despite the winger lifting the Serie A title with the Milan giants, contributing to 9 goals in the process. However, Perisic has proven everyone wrong with two goals and an assist to his name in the group stages. He has been a key man for Zlatko Dalic’s side with them qualifying for the round of 16 at the tournament.