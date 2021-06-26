Would love Gareth Southgate to continue regardless of Euro performance, admits Mark Bullingham
Today at 6:52 PM
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has confessed that the English FA would love Gareth Southgate to continue beyond his contract regardless of what happens at Euro 2020. The 50-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the 2022 World Cup but has come under criticism recently.
Despite England’s performances over the years and their clear improvement under Gareth Southgate, the 50-year-old has still faced criticism from a few sections of England fans. They’re concerned that the former Middlesbrough boss has played far too conservative with the team and players that he has at his disposal which has stifled the Three Lions at tournaments.
That is despite England making it to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and them sailing through their group stage at the Euro 2020. However, in light of criticism and rumours, Mark Bullingham has sought to ease the pressure on the England coach and admitted that the FA would like him to continue beyond his contract no matter what happens in the tournament. The FA chief executive also added that Southgate has done a really impressive job with the team and they’re 100% behind the boss.
"We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract. We'll get into that formal conversation after this tournament. But if you ask me now I'd say yes we'd like him to carry on. Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect. Our support is unwavering. 100% unwavering. We are 100% behind Gareth. He knows how we feel about him," Bullingham said, reported ESPN.
"We feel he is brilliant both on and off the pitch. He's doing a great job. Regardless of Tuesday, absolutely. Regardless of the group stage of the tournament, we would have wanted him to carry on."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.