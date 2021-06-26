Would love Gareth Southgate to continue regardless of Euro performance, admits Mark Bullingham

"We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract. We'll get into that formal conversation after this tournament. But if you ask me now I'd say yes we'd like him to carry on. Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect. Our support is unwavering. 100% unwavering. We are 100% behind Gareth. He knows how we feel about him," Bullingham said, reported ESPN.