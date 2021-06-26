Reports | Manchester City close to £100 million move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

The 25-year-old’s performances over the last few years have attracted interest from the best and it has seen Manchester United considered as his top suitors. However, ESPN have reported that Manchester City are closing in on a £100 million move for the midfielder with them in talks with Aston Villa. The Cityzens have been keen on a move for Grealish as well with Pep Guardiola seeing him and Harry Kane as key parts of his rebuild and the move will be a British transfer record should it go through.