Reports | Manchester City close to £100 million move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish
Today at 6:41 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City are closing in on a British record £100 million move for Jack Grealish with them in conversations with Aston Villa over a potential transfer. The 25-year-old is currently at Euro 2020 with England but has been linked to Manchester United and Tottenham in the past.
After almost singlehandedly keeping Aston Villa up in the club’s first season back in the Premier League, many expected Jack Grealish to move on. However, no move materialized and alongside key reinforcements, the Villians thrived with Grealish playing a key role. His injury and their subsequent decline towards the end of the season proved just that but things are set to change this summer.
The 25-year-old’s performances over the last few years have attracted interest from the best and it has seen Manchester United considered as his top suitors. However, ESPN have reported that Manchester City are closing in on a £100 million move for the midfielder with them in talks with Aston Villa. The Cityzens have been keen on a move for Grealish as well with Pep Guardiola seeing him and Harry Kane as key parts of his rebuild and the move will be a British transfer record should it go through.
It would eclipse the £89.3 million that Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016. But while nothing has been confirmed as well, reports have indicated that personal terms won’t be an issue with Grealish reportedly open to a move to Manchester City. Furthermore, the move for the attacker does cause issues within City given the plethora of talent they already have but it does fit in with quotes and rumours that the club are looking to let a few players go.
