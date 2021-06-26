Reports | Barcelona pushing to get Lionel Messi to sign new contract before July 1
Today at 6:17 PM
According to the BBC, Barcelona are pushing to get Lionel Messi to agree to his contract extension before his deal runs out on the 1st of July with the risk of losing the forward. The 34-year-old has been reportedly close to signing a new deal with the club but nothing has materialized as of yet.
Nothing has been as exciting as Lionel Messi’s contract saga during the course of the 2020/21 season especially after he submitted a transfer request last summer. But while the Argentine opted to stay at the Camp Nou and finish out the season, the rumours and reports haven’t stopped. During the course of the football year, Messi was linked with moves to England, Italy, France and even to fellow La Liga rivals Real Madrid.
But with the Argentine insisting on dealing with his contract at the end of the season, no move has materialized although Barcelona are still in talks with their superstar. However, with Messi’s contract expiring in four days, the BBC has reported that the club have accelerated their talks over the last 24 hours or so. The report has indicated that Barcelona want to get things done and dusted before the 1st of July, which is when Messi’s current contract expires.
However, it is a complicated deal given that the Camp Nou side will have to reduce their wage bill by almost 200m euros (£172m) in order to meet La Liga’s financial fair play requirements. The BBC have also reported that the club are happy offering the 34-year-old a two-year contract but with no signatures on the contract and as well as an agreement on several points lacking, things could get even more complicated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.