Reports | Barcelona pushing to get Lionel Messi to sign new contract before July 1

But with the Argentine insisting on dealing with his contract at the end of the season, no move has materialized although Barcelona are still in talks with their superstar. However, with Messi’s contract expiring in four days, the BBC has reported that the club have accelerated their talks over the last 24 hours or so. The report has indicated that Barcelona want to get things done and dusted before the 1st of July, which is when Messi’s current contract expires.