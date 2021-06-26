Outside noise doesn’t really bother me and I’m not worried, admits Harry Kane

In light of questions over his form, Harry Kane has revealed that the questions and critics surrounding his performances hasn’t bothered him and neither has the transfer speculation. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away amidst rumours he wants to leave Tottenham.

With England walking into the Euro 2020 as one of the favourites to lift it, many expected Harry Kane to play a key role in proceedings especially after the season he had. The England captain finished with both, the Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the year award to his name and fans expected that form to continue. But with transfer speculation and Kane’s interview regarding his future releasing just before the Euros, things haven’t gone according to plan.

It has many fans and critics alike concerned that the speculation has affected the forward and that is why he is struggling to score, with him yet to hit the net at the tournament. However, Kane has refuted that and admitted that the noise from outside the England camp hasn’t bothered him so far and it won’t going forward. He also added that it has been a tough tournament but he’s focused and not worried about what anyone thinks.

"It doesn't really bother me about the outside noise. When I'm here I'm with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team. I feel like it's one of them where if you're not scoring as a striker, people look for every little angle why you're not scoring and that's probably the case in this tournament so far," Kane said, reported the BBC.

“But like I said, as long as I'm focused, I've got the self-belief I have, I'm not worried about anyone else.

With Tottenham still struggling to find a manager, many believe that the North London club are in constant contact to keep reassuring their star striker. But that hasn’t been the case as Kane admitted that while he has gotten good-luck messages, nothing else has arrived. The forward also added that the England team, as a whole, need to focus on the competition and nothing else.

"I have good luck messages and things like that but nothing to do with the personal stuff with the club really. If I'm totally honest I don't really read anything, no media.

"The most important thing is about us as a group and us a staff and as a nation and when you are in these tournament modes, sometimes it's easy to get caught away with other stuff but the experience I've had in the last few tournaments, is just to focus on this and do what you can in the moment and leave no regrets,” he added.