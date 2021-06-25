Super League | Impossible to leave a binding contract, asserts Florentino Perez
Yesterday at 11:04 PM
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that the Super League is very much in progress and believes that the English teams were coerced into leaving. The three remaining founding clubs Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, await a court ruling on the competition's future despite it being suspended.
With all but three of Europe’s top clubs still believing in the success of the Super League, UEFA's disciplinary proceedings against the three rebel clubs have been put on hold after a judge in Madrid issued a preliminary injunction based on EU competition law, which has since been passed onto the European Court of Justice. However, while they wait for the decision, it has seen the three clubs - Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus - staunchly defend their position with the Super League.
The nine clubs who have disowned the plans, including six from the Premier League alongside Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, have already apologised and accepted fines from UEFA. But Florentino Perez has since condemned the actions of these top clubs for backing out at the last moment, fearing public outcry, claiming that the initial contract was binding barring any last-minute exits. He also added that UEFA can't do anything to the people, the clubs or the Super League.
"We are calm, because of what we have, we have won. The English teams were coerced. They signed something they shouldn't have signed because they are committed to the Super League. They wanted to punish them, and the courts have said no. There is a binding contract and no one can leave. The Super League continues. We went to the judge who made a ruling and said the Super League cannot be touched. UEFA cannot do anything to the people or the clubs," Perez said, reported by ESPN
"It's stopped. Now the court in Luxembourg must decide. We have been working on this for two years."It's a format to prevent football, which is losing interest, from dying. We are not excluding anyone, but everyone can't be there. A Roma-Sampdoria has less interest than a Manchester United -Paris Saint-Germain. The fans are in charge here."
