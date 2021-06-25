Super League | Impossible to leave a binding contract, asserts Florentino Perez

"We are calm, because of what we have, we have won. The English teams were coerced. They signed something they shouldn't have signed because they are committed to the Super League. They wanted to punish them, and the courts have said no. There is a binding contract and no one can leave. The Super League continues. We went to the judge who made a ruling and said the Super League cannot be touched. UEFA cannot do anything to the people or the clubs," Perez said, reported by ESPN