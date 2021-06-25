Reports | Mohamed Salah unlikely to take part at 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Egypt
According to ESPN, Mohamed Salah is unlikely to travel to the Tokyo Olympics to represent Egypt next month. Liverpool’s pre-season preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign is about to start soon and the Egyptian maestro is expected to play a big part in the club's pre-season tour.
Ahmed Megahed, the president of the Egyptian Football Association, had claimed this week that Salah, 29, will contact Liverpool to request permission to represent his country in Tokyo as an overage player in the squad. The age limit is set at 24, with three players over that age allowed to be selected and Egypt have reportedly picked Salah and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny to fill that gap.
However, ESPN has further reported that with the Olympics due to go ahead next month, despite strict COVID-19 regulations in Japan that have led to severely restricted crowd numbers at events, Salah could be away until the week before Liverpool's Premier League opening game at Norwich City if he travels to Tokoyo, which run from July 22 to Aug. 7. That is not something Liverpool want to see happen and thus it could see the 29-year-old miss out on the Games.
ESPN further added that Liverpool does not have a strict policy on players not participating in the Olympics but there is no expectation at Anfield that Salah will be involved in the competition. With FIFA rules also implying that clubs are not obliged to let their players go and participate in the Olympics, it does further complicate Egypt's team selections.
