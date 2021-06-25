ISL 2021-22 | ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in Finnish footballer Joni Kauko

Yesterday at 1:43 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan has signed Finnish footballer Joni Kauko as their first foreign recruit ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. The playmaker made his international debut for the Scandinavian side back in 2012, at the age of 21 and recently featured for them at Euro 2020.
While the rumours were already floating in the air, ATK-Mohun Bagan pulled off probably one of the biggest signings in the build-up to the 2021-22 Indian Super League. The Mariners have roped in Finnish footballer Joni Kauko, who recently featured for his national side at Euro 2020, on a two-year deal.
Even though we have seen many high-profile signings in the past, recruiting a footballer within days of playing the European Championships is something Indian football never witnessed before. The footballer played in each of Finland’s three matches at the Euro 2020 - against Denmark, Russia and Belgium.
The play-maker kicked-off his club career Finnish club Inter Turku and then FC Lahti, before plying his trade in the German second-tier Bundesliga and the third-tier of the Spanish La Liga. However, Kauko played for top-division Danish sides Randers FC and Esberg respectively, before making up his mind to try his luck in the Indian Super League.
"Hello, Mariners. This is Joni Kauko. Greetings from Finland. I am really excited to join the historic club, ATK Mohun Bagan. I am looking forward to learning about the fascinating culture of India. So see you soon, Mariners. Take care," said Joni Kauko, after the deal was completed.
