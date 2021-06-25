England needs to be prepared well against Germany, admits Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:21 PM
Jordan Henderson believes that Germany will be a tough test for England and they need to prepare well especially since Joachim Low's side are still a tough test. The game has many fans mouth-watering at the prospect of two great rivals facing up especially after their dramatic semi-final at Euro 96.
After a comparatively round of decent group stage games, England will face stiff competition from three-time European champions Germany. With the game hosted in front of 40,000 spectators at Wembley on Tuesday, it has already started evoking memories of the Euro 96 semi-final, a game that Germany won on penalties at Wembley.
However, it also has many fans pumped up at the prospect of facing their great rival although while many expected Germany to struggle in the so-called "Group of death", Joachim Low's side finished second behind France and ahead of Euro 2016 winners Portugal. That has seen Jordan Henderson admit that the round of 16 clash will be a "tough test" for Gareth Southgate's side and they need to be well prepared and give their all on the day.
"It will be a very tough test. We need to stay focused and have no regrets. It's a special game for the players, for the fans - it's a big game and that's what you want to be playing in at these tournaments. It will be a very tough test. They're still a very good side. They have quality all over the pitch. We need to prepare well and give everything." Henderson said, reported the BBC.
