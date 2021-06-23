Portugal can beat anyone but Bruno Fernandes needs to turn up, proclaims Jose Mourinho
Today at 8:13 PM
Jose Mourinho believes that while Portugal have the ability to beat any team on the planet, they need to be playing with 11 players and that means Bruno Fernandes has to perform. The Manchester United star has struggled immensely at the Euro 2020 with him failing to make an impact so far.
After a sensational season for Manchester United, with 28 goals and 17 assists, many expected Bruno Fernandes to continue that rich vein of form into the Euros for Portugal. However, despite being surrounded by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Rafa Silva and co, Fernandes has struggled to impress. That has been down to Portugal’s performances as well with them struggling to impress in the Group of death so far.
However, ahead of a crucial Group F clash against 2018 World Cup winners France, many have Portugal pegged to lose to Les Blues’ but Jose Mourinho believes otherwise. The Portuguese legend admitted that while he believes Portugal can beat anyone, they’ll only be able to do it with all eleven players playing properly which means Fernandes needs to be at his best. Mourinho further added that the midfielder has everything he needs to impress in his locker but needs to showcase that.
"Portugal at its highest level can beat anyone. But we need to play with 11 players, in these two matches Bruno Fernandes was on the pitch but not playing. I hope he turns up against France, because he's a player with incredible potential," Mourinho said, reported Goal.
"He can pass, he can score. He can get penalties, he can score penalties, he can score free kicks. He has a lot to give, but the reality is in these two matches he was not there. Portugal has three fantastic attacking players, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Diogo] Jota. We need that connection, but until now Bruno is not playing."
