Portugal can beat anyone but Bruno Fernandes needs to turn up, proclaims Jose Mourinho

However, ahead of a crucial Group F clash against 2018 World Cup winners France, many have Portugal pegged to lose to Les Blues’ but Jose Mourinho believes otherwise. The Portuguese legend admitted that while he believes Portugal can beat anyone, they’ll only be able to do it with all eleven players playing properly which means Fernandes needs to be at his best. Mourinho further added that the midfielder has everything he needs to impress in his locker but needs to showcase that.